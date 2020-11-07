SMK Jalan Kota Tinggi in Johor Baru closed due to Covid-19, says exco

Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said a student and his three family members were confirmed Covid-19 positive by Kota Tinggi Hospital. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Nov 7 — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jalan Kota Tinggi, near Kluang, has been ordered to close for seven days from today after one of its Form One students was found positive with Covid-19.

Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang said the school was ordered to close to facilitate cleaning and disinfection process.

He said the student and his three family members were confirmed Covid-19 positive by Kota Tinggi Hospital after taking swab tests on November 5 at the Kota Tinggi district health office.

Prior to that, the family members were reported to have visited a relative who was sick at a hospital, he said, adding that besides the student and his three family members, another relative of theirs was also confirmed Covid-19 positive.

Mazlan told this to reporters after launching the Dahlia Housing project, which is developed by United Malayan Land Bhd (UMLand) at Jalan Seri Austin, Taman Seri Austin, here today.

Despite the school closure, he said, teachers are required to continue with the teaching and learning process from home. — Bernama