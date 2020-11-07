Sarawak deputy CM: CMCO enforced in Kuching district for 14 days from Nov 9

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters August 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Nov 7 — Kuching district would undergo the conditional movement control order (CMCO) enforcement for 14 days, from Nov 9 to 22 following daily increases in Covid-19 positive cases, said Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, today.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister 1, said the decision was made after evaluating the situation and taking into consideration the number of cases recorded in the district in the last 14 days.

“Inter-district travel within the state is allowed except entering and leaving Kuching district. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued on November 8.

“Meanwhile, inter-state travel from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan is not allowed except for those with permission from the Royal Malaysia Police,” he said at the daily Covid-19 news conference. — Bernama