RMAF personnel run over by lorry in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 ― A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel was killed when a lorry ran over him after he fell off his motorcycle while riding through a pool of water in an incident in Jalan Kuching, here, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JKSPT) chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the victim Mohd Husaini Mohd Nasir, 28, was heading to the Subang RMAF Base from the direction of Selayang in the incident at 4.42pm.

“It was raining during the incident. The victim, who was riding on the flooded left lane, lost control of his motorcycle which entered the right lane.

“Subsequently, the driver of a lorry which was travelling on the right lane stopped his vehicle after he realised his left tyre had hit something.

“He got down to investigate and found the victim on his face on the road with serious head injures,” he said.

“The body of the victim was sent to the Forensic Unit of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post mortem while the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said. ― Bernama