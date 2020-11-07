Pahang MB: Upgrading of water supply system to Gebeng helps boost investor confidence

Pahang MB Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says the allocation for upgrading of the water supply system to Gebeng can increase the confidence of investors to come to the industrial area. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 7 ― The RM45 million allocation for upgrading of the water supply system to Gebeng as announced under Budget 2021 Budget yesterday, can increase the confidence of investors to come to the industrial area, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said it would involve upgrading of the Semambu Water Treatment Plant (LRA) and Kobat Water Pump House.

“With the allocation, Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) will be able to replace the 11 existing pumps in the pump house, hence increasing the capacity of the Semambu LRA by 20 per cent from 290 million litres per day to 350 million liters per day.

“PAIP expects to complete the upgrading in 10 months, including the designing and procurement process, which is expected to take four months,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy also thanked the federal government for the announcement of allocation for new projects in the development of transport infrastructure, which included two projects in Pahang, namely the new alignment for the Central Spine Road and a bypass in the Cameron Highlands.

Implementation of the projects, can shorten the travel time to destinations in the affected areas, apart from overcoming the problem of traffic congestion, he added. ― Bernama