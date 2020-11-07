Negri MB: Budget 2021 reflects govt’s commitment to improve the people’s wellbeing

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun says the RM100 million allocation for high-impact agriculture projects as announced in Budget 2021 is able to further strengthen the agricultural sector in all states including Negri Sembilan. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Nov 7 ― The RM100 million allocation for high-impact agriculture projects as announced in Budget 2021 is able to further strengthen the agricultural sector in all states including Negri Sembilan, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the allocation also reflected the openness of the federal government in working with state governments to improve the wellbeing of the people in various sectors and boost national economic growth.

“Allocations for several programmes such as the extension of the Community Farming Programme, Organic Agriculture Project and e-Satellite Farm Programme can help boost the (agricultural) sector that is projected to grow at 4.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year.

“The implementation of the programmes will also help the agricultural sector in Negri Sembilan to grow further thus making Negri Sembilan as the Kitchen of Klang Valley,” he said in a posting on his Facebook page last night.

Aminuddin said the state government was grateful for several initiatives provided under the budget including the RM50 million allocation for maintenance and repair of tourism facilities which could help spur the tourism industry's recovery.

He said the RM500 million allocation for the implementation of the National Digital Network initiative, Jendela would definitely help improve the connectivity of 430 schools across the country.

“However, it is hoped that focus will be given to schools in rural areas as well as those in areas with low internet coverage besides giving priority to communication infrastructure development projects in Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz when tabling Budget 2021 yesterday said that a total of RM322.5 billion will be allocated for the Budget, the largest expenditure in history.

He said the government intends to allocate RM236.5 billion for operating expenses, RM69 billion for development expenditure and RM17 billion under the Covid-19 Fund while RM2 billion is allocated for the Contingency Reserve Advance Warrant. ― Bernama