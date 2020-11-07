Minister: Telecommunications recognised as third utility in Budget 2021

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, Nov 7 — Budget 2021 tabled yesterday has recognised telecommunications as the country’s third utility after water and electricity, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

He said the budget can also be a catalyst for internet connectivity and the digital and creative economies.

“We hope this recognition will help speed up approval and construction of assets such as telecommunication towers in implementing the National Digital Network (JENDELA), besides enabling us the best spots for coverage because locations are included in the planning permission for local authorities.

“The matter will be discussed with Mentris Besar and Chief Ministers during a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin next month,” he said after attending a Deepavali tea party organised by the Malaysia Hindu Sangam here today.

Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, said the Mentris Besar of Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Kedah, as well as the state executive council member from Penang, had also agreed to minimise bureaucracy when it comes to issues concerning Internet connectivity.

Further discussions with state governments are also needed to identify 25 industrial areas that will receive allocation benefits in terms of internet connectivity under the JENDELA plan amounting to RM42 million, he said.

In addition, Saifuddin said the perception by some quarters that the RM15 million allocated to the Cultural Economy Development Agency (Cendana) was relatively small is inaccurate.

He said this was because the creative industry had previously received an allocation of RM225 million under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), with digital content funds still very much available.

Saifuddin said the government will also not compromise when it comes to national cyber security in its digitalisation and telecommunication network expansion efforts, with RM27 million allocated to CyberSecurity Malaysia. — Bernama