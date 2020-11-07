Lake Chini could be gazetted as state park, says Pahang exco

PEKAN, Nov 7 — Lake Chini, Malaysia’s second-largest freshwater lake here, is likely to be gazetted as a state park and forest reserve to make it a recreational destination of choice for both local and foreign tourists.

Pahang Tourism, Culture, Environment, Plantations and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said therefore, the state government would stop all mining and logging activities around Tasik Chini to enable the rehabilitation process to take place.

According to Mohd Sharkar, the state executive council also agreed for Lake Chini — famous for its legend of the dragon and beautiful lotus flowers — to be gazetted as a permanent forest reserve so that ‘it cannot be tampered with or destroyed at will’.

“Steps to gazette this area need to be taken so that the future generation can still enjoy the beauty of nature, in pristine condition, free from logging or mining activities.

“This effort, which begins now, will enable Lake Chini to recover within the next 10 to 20 years,” he said during a press conference after officiating the state-level 2020 National Environment Day Celebration programme at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Lake Chini Research Centre (PPTC) here, today

Also present were the state’s Tourism director Datuk Ishak Mokhtar, Environment Department director Mohd Sani Mat Daud and Broadcasting Department director Ariffin Awang. — Bernama