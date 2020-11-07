Johor police: Suspected murdered woman’s body found in Yong Peng

Police said the body of a woman in her 40’s and believed to have been murdered, was found among bushes near a housing area in Yong Peng today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BATU PAHAT, Nov 7 — The body of a woman, in her 40’s and believed to have been murdered, was found among bushes near a housing area in Yong Peng, near here, today.

Batu Pahat district police chief, ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said Yong Peng police had received information from the public on the discovery of the body about 8am.

He said a police team including from the forensics and K9 units immediately went to the location, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama