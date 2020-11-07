Federal Territories Ministry to look into details of Budget 2021 allocation

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at a press conference held at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, Nov 7 — The Federal Territories Ministry will look into details of the RM956.77 million allocation in Budget 2021 for the benefit of people in three territories, namely Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said focus would be given to several matters including community development and urban well-being involving an allocation of RM148.8 million as well as improving facilities in identified areas such as the People’s Housing Project in Kuala Lumpur.

“Besides that, the RM400 million allocation for development under the River of Life (ROL) programme will also be scrutinised to give priority to certain scopes because most of the funds allocated focus on sewerage projects and rehabilitation of Sungai Klang-Sungai Gombak,” he said.

He said this to reporters after holding a meeting with the Kelantan UMNO leadership at the Kelantan State UMNO Building here today.

Annuar was commented on tabling of Budget 2021 by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz yesterday which involved a total allocation of RM322.5 billion.

Annuar said the allocation which is the largest in the nation’s history demonstrated the government’s commitment in looking after the welfare of the people as well as restoring the country’s economy that has been badly impacted by Covid-19.

He also noted that focus would also be given to Malay reserve land located in strategic areas that have the potential to be developed. — Bernama