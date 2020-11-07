Dr Noor Hisham: Budget 2021 empowers efforts to fight Covid-19

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis which was described as unprecedented, the country, especially the Health Ministry needed an extraordinary solution. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 ― Director-general of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has expressed his appreciation for the government's concern in allocating an additional RM1 billion next year to the Ministry of Health (MoH) for the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis which was described as unprecedented, the country, especially MoH needed an extraordinary solution.

He said other incentives announced in Budget 2021 for the public health services sector were also much-awaited.

“MoH expresses its deepest appreciation for the government's concern through the tabling of Budget 2021 just now. An additional RM1 billion is allocated to the MOH to fight Covid-19, Alhamdulillah.

“The allocation of RM90 million for the pneumococcal vaccine for 500,000 children through the National Immunisation Programme is indeed most awaited,” he said on his Twitter account today.

The government announced an additional RM1 billion next year to be channeled to the ministry in its efforts to stem the third wave of Covid-19, which includes RM475 million to purchase reagent supplies, screening kits and consumables as well as RM318 million to provide personal protective equipment and hand sanitisers to frontliners.

In addition, the government has agreed to provide a one-off payment of RM500 in appreciation of the contribution by the frontliners, which is expected to benefit 100,000 medical staff. ― Bernama