CMCO crucial for long term economic stability, public health, says Penang CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town October 1, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 — The federal government’s action to enforce the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from November 9 to December 6 is crucial to ensure the country’s economic stability and public health in the long term.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said earlier, the state government had planned to hold academic discussions to identify more effective methods in combating the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“The state government was informed of the decision (CMCO) late this afternoon and will be holding a meeting on Monday to look at preparation of various agencies for the CMCO implementation in Penang, I don’t think the meeting will be academic anymore ,” he told reporters after delivering aid in conjunction with Deepavali to 100 recipients here today.

He said when there are cases reported from the community, it is of great concern because the virus can easily spread and the situation warrants a CMCO, adding that following the size of the pandemic, this is the right thing to do to strike a balance between life and livelihood.

When asked about his opinion on the 2021 Budget, Chow said putting the whole scenario into consideration, it is the people’s welfare and livelihood that require immediate attention.

“Of course, if the budget can stimulate economic growth, we will definitely welcome (the budget) but the priority now is to ensure jobs are being retained and created as well as welfare of people is protected,” he said.

In the meantime, he requested that the role of Jabatan Hal Ehwal Khas (Jasa) be reconsidered to maintain unity among Malaysians and not benefit a certain party only.

Following rise in Covid-19 cases, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the CMCO will be enforced in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Terengganu from November 9 to December 6.

Meanwhile in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya Selangor and Labuan the CMCO would also be extended for another six weeks. — Bernama