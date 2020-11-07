Civil Defence Force: Storm damages 17 houses, 15 cars in Kampung Yooi in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, Nov 7 — Seventeen houses and 15 cars in Kampung Yooi, near here were damaged in a storm at 12 noon.

Langkawi Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain (PA) Ahmad Shahfikri Darus said they received a report at about 12.40 pm before a team, comprising 10 personnel, was mobilised around the village.

“Strong winds and torrential rain caused several trees to be uprooted and electric poles to collapse. Cars and houses were crushed by fallen trees which also obstructed the Jalan Kampung Yooi route.

“The force of the wind also ripped off the roofs of homes. So far, 17 houses, 15 cars and three shop houses have been affected by the storm,” he said in a statement today.

He said, Langkawi District APM together with various other agencies was now removing and cleaning up fallen trees around the village.

“We are also collecting detailed information on the damage caused by the incident, information will be channelled from time to time. So far no temporary evacuation centre has been opened,” he added. — Bernama