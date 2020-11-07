Budget 2021 shows govt’s concern in tackling cost of living issues, says Nanta

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi at his 100-Day Special Interview on his role as Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs at his office in Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 7 — The various subsidies and programmes in Budget 2021 which are aimed at national economic resilience shows the government’s determination to help ease the people’s burden in cost of living, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said these initiatives included the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Programme with an allocation of RM400 million and the community drumming, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and essential goods distribution programme, for which the allocation has been increased by RM50 million to RM200 million next year.

Also maintained are the Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan Price Standardisaton Programme whose allocation has been doubled to RM40 million, General Use Flour Subsidy Programme with RM40 million and Buy Malaysian-made Goods Programme with RM20 million.

“Several people-centric initiatives approved by the government for Budget 2021 are believed to be able to help the people weather the current economic challenges until the situation has fully recovered,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said the Micro Francise and Affordable Franchise Development Programme was also introduced with an allocation of RM5 million, apart from the Entrepreneur/Franchise Development Programme which has been allocated RM3.8 million, an increase of RM1.3 million compared to Budget 2020.

“All these initiatives implemented via the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) clearly show the government’s inclusive nature in helping the domestic economic chain at all levels, which can bring a positive impact on the consumer group,” he added.

Nanta said KPDNHEP would cooperate with other ministries like the Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry, Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry, and Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to help entrepreneurs under their supervision who are involved in the retail and distribution sector.

On the allocations for KPDNHEP, he said its operating budget increased by 6.33 per cent from RM1.019 billion in the previous budget to RM1.084 billion in Budget 2021.

However, the development allocation dropped by 15.03 per cent from RM78.4 million to RM66.6 million as several development projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan had been completed, he said.

“Overall, KPDNHEP is satisfied with the allocations given and understands that the government is always doing its best to face this challenging period,” he said. — Bernama