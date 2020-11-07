Budget 2021 fairly allocated to Malaysians, says Sarawak CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the Budget would help the people to face the Covid-19 pandemic as it provides many incentives to those affected by it. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 7 ― Budget 2021 tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today has been fairly allocated to the people, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the Budget would help the people to face the Covid-19 pandemic as it provides many incentives to those affected by it.

“I also would like to express my gratitude because of the allocation given to Sarawak, which is an infrastructure allocation of RM4.5 billion as well as the allocation for native customary rights,” he told reporters after attending the Kenyalang Journalism Awards Night.

Budget 2021 also allocated RM41 million for the Native Customary Rights programme in Sabah and Sarawak.

“It will at least help Sarawak in facing the difficult challenges brought by the pandemic,” he said. ― Bernama