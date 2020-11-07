A day after Budget 2021 tabling, PM tells families 'kita jaga keluarga' amid four-figure Covid-19 surge

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says family members play an important role in protecting their families from the dangers of Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 ― Family members play an important role in protecting their families from the dangers of Covid-19, as well as being responsible for curbing the spread of the disease in the community, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the responsibilities and challenges facing the family also increased in having to improve family health care, ensuring the continuity of children's education at home and care of the children while at work.

Muhyiddin said this in his message on the launch of the National Family Month Celebration, with the theme “Kita Jaga Keluarga” (We Take Care of the Family), live via the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s (KPWKM) Facebook today.

As such, he said, Budget 2021 focused on initiatives to help the vulnerable groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government remained committed to setting Malaysia's vision as a sustainable, fair, equitable and inclusive country.

“The theme of this year's National Family Month celebration, 'We Take Care of the Family' is apt with the current situation as we are all facing the threat of Covid-19. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country and the practice of the new normal has changed our lives.

“The government continues to work to alleviate the people’s cost of living and provide a comprehensive social protection programme to ensure the vulnerable and low-income groups are not left behind in the country's development,” he said.

Muhyiddin hoped that the celebration would enhance the society’s awareness and commitment, as well as all quarters, to strengthen the family institution.

The strength of a family is the main pillar to ensure the stability of the community and the integrity of the country, he added.

The prime minister said the government was committed to protecting the family institutions affected by Covid-19 by providing protection, emotional support and counseling services to rebuild the family's strength so that they will stronger in facing future challenges.

He said families that are affected by the pandemic need to be empowered and given support for them to start a new life and continue living.

Muhyiddin also praised the noble attitude of the people for helping families who are in need, regardless of race and religion, during enforcement of the Movement Control Order (PKP).

“I believe the country can rise again after this. This is the unique Malaysian Family, always together to help one another in bad and happy times,” he said.

He said a comprehensive support system required the involvement of all parties, including government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector and individuals, to care for families and help each other in need.

KPWKM also provides support services to help those with emotional issues, where those in need of assistance can call 15999 which is available 24 hours, he said.

He said the government also provides special assistance for single mothers under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) to help reduce their financial burden. ― Bernama