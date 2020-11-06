Water polluters in Selangor may soon face mandatory prison and up to RM2m in fines

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the minimum fine will be a maximum of RM2 million fine as well as mandatory jail time. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Selangor today tabled the amendment for Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) enactment 1999 to curb river and water source pollution in the state.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who tabled the proposed amendment today, said the minimum fine will be a maximum of RM2 million fine as well as mandatory jail time.

“Under (proposed) Section 79, the definition was widened to cover those responsible for creating or causing smell and taste pollution to the river or water source.

“Under Section 99, powers are given to (LUAS) director or officers appointed by the director or police officers with the rank of no less than Inspector to confiscate things or property that caused the pollution.

“Section 112 also proposes for officers to issue a compound up to 50 per cent of the maximum fine,” he told the State Assembly today.

Amirudin (PH-Sungai Tua) also said whistleblowers will be given rewards as incentives for reporting on polluters.

Most of the state assemblymen from both sides of the political divide agreed for harsher punishment of the proposed amendment.

However, some state assemblymen raised questions regarding the enforcement part after the enactment is passed.

Jamaliah Jamaluddin (PH-Bandar Utama) said it was important for federal and state agencies to be given proper training and have good cooperation in order to use the law to full effects to fight pollution.

Jamalaish said in her opinion harsher laws will not work if the enforcement is not satisfactory.

“If this legislation has been amended, we should ensure that the state government has resources such as a strict enforcement team,” she said.

Speaker Ng Suee Lee announced that the debate and vote for the LUAS enactment will continue on Monday.

Selangor and Klang Valley have experienced several water disruptions this year due to polluters and the government received backlashes in the social media for failing to curb it.