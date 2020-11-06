Tok Pa: Expansionary Budget prepares country for 12th Malaysia Plan

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed praised Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz for tabling the Budget like a ‘veteran’ despite only possessing eights months of experience on the job. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said Budget 2021, which he described as “very excellent”, would be a stepping stone in preparing the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12).

In a press conference today after the tabling of Budget 2021 in Parliament, Mustapa praised Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz for tabling the Budget like a “veteran” despite only possessing eights months of experience on the job.

“Firstly, we welcome this expansionary Budget. The deficit is 6per cent this year and 5.4 per cent next year, because in the current situation where we are faced with a health and economic issue, it is important that we continue to expand our economy.

“Therefore, this allocation of RM322 billion covering operations and development, is a very huge allocation, especially at this point. So firstly we welcome this expansionary Budget, which is timely.

“Secondly, we are glad because this puts a strong footing for RMK-12. Several projects were announced, especially on infrastructures such as roadwork and railwork. A lot of allocation has been prepared for maintenance works, both buildings and roads. This lays a strong foundation for RMK-12,” he said adding that the RMK-12 would be announced early next year.

He said the Budget announced today paves a clear path for the government to implement RMK-12 successfully.

The government has allocated RM322.5 billion for Budget 2021, or 20.6 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product, higher than the previous year’s allocation of RM297 billion.

The Budget is aimed at addressing Covid-19 related setbacks and spurring domestic economic activities.

Budget 2021 is seen as vital for both the suffering economy and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, whose position is under threat from the Opposition and cracks within his own coalition.

A defeat of Budget 2021 would amount to a no-confidence vote for Muhyiddin, and would drive the country into worsened political instability.