Speaker backtracks on 80-MP limit for Budget 2021 tabling after MPs from both sides unite

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Just moments before the Budget 2021 tabling, both Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs called on the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to allow all their fellow colleagues to be allowed into the Lower House, to also listen to the speech.

After some moments of argument and deliberation, Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan @ Harun then conceded, and allowed all the MPs to enter, lifting the initial limit imposed, allowing only 80 MPs; 41 from PN and 39 from PH.

The call to allow all the other MPs to be allowed in, was first made by Opposition Leader and Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and then supported by Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The call then gained momentum as more MPs from both sides supported Anwar's call.

Azhar then agreed, and allocated an additional five minutes to allow everyone to take their seats.

