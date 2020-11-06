Sabah CM lauds RM5.1b allocation for state under Budget 2021

Sabah CM Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is happy with the RM5.1b allocated for state under Budget 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 6 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor praised Budget 2021 for addressing the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic across all sectors of the community and economy, and also giving Sabah the boost it needs to recover economically.

Sabah was given an allocation of RM5.1 billion for infrastructure development, in addition to RM3.8 billion for the continuation of the Pan Borneo project and other packages.

“This proves the federal government has Sabah’s interest close at heart,” he said.

He pointed out other allocations that would benefit Sabah: the RM1,000 additional special grant for traders, which would also be extended to taxi drivers, e-hailing, hired cars and tour guides in Sabah to help cushion the dip in tourist arrivals, a mobile bank service to be extended to Sabah to facilitate distribution of government assistance to the rural folks, and RM41 million for the Native Customary Rights Programme in order to preserve the native rights in Sabah.

“Other benefits to Sabah include the allocation for essential goods distribution, LPG and community drumming programme that will be extended to 34 new areas including in Sabah increased to RM200 million and RM100 million for regional investment authority including Sabah Economic and Investment Authority (Sedia),” he said.

Hajiji was also pleased to see the hill padi subsidy being revived with RM40 million allocated for next year, which will benefit nearly 10,000 padi planters in Sabah working on an estimated 7,000 ha of hill padi fields.

He also hoped Sabah’s security especially at the Esszone through Esscom would be boosted with the allocation of RM16 billion to the Defense Department and RM17 billion to the Home Ministry.