Putrajaya allocates RM16b for Defence Ministry, RM17b for Home Ministry in Budget 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — A total RM33 billion has been allocated cumulatively to the Defence Ministry and Home Affairs Ministry to beef up the country's borders and security forces.

The allocation, announced during Budget 2021 tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today, revealed a RM16 billion allocation for the Defence Ministry, while the Home Affairs Ministry were been granted RM17 billion.

“To ensure the readiness of our main assets under the Malaysian Armed Forces, the government has increased the maintenance allocation to RM2.3 billion for the year 2021 as compared to RM2 billion the year before,” he said.

