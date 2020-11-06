Perikatan govt announces Budget with themes of ‘rakyat’s prosperity, business continuity, economic resilience’

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is pictured at the Finance Ministry as he gets ready to leave for Parliament to table Budget 2021 November 6, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The Perikatan Nasional administration today tabled a record RM322 billion federal budget today in a bid to jumpstart an economy still reeling from a pandemic, and pave way for recovery after nearly a year of slump that has costed sizeable losses.

Themed “Rakyat’s Prosperity, Business Continuity and Economic Resilience”, the 2021 Budget is RM7.8 billion more than this year with development expenditure raised to RM69 billion, RM13 billion higher than what the previous government allocated.

“All these goals is a continuity of our Prihatin, Prihatin PKS Tambahan, Penjana and Kita Prihatin packages,” Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz told the Parliament while tabling it.

He told Parliament that the surge in spending is ultimately meant to tackle the Covid-19 crisis head on, create jobs, raise income both for businesses and workers, and get them to spend again.

Tengku Zafrul also said that the government will take a “6R” approach to tackle the issues: Resolve, Resilience, Restart, Recovery, Revitalise dan Reform.

MORE TO COME