Man killed by lorry in Ipoh after ramming car and hurling Molotov cocktail into factory

Police said the man was killed after being hit by a lorry at Jalan Kuala Kangsar about an hour after causing extensive damage at the Chemor factory. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Nov 6 — A former factory manager in Chemor industrial area here was killed after being hit by a lorry after he was believed to have trespassed and causing mischief to the factory.

District police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said in the 6.42pm incident, the 52-year-old suspect who was driving a Honda Civic car, was believed to have crashed into the factory building, then hurled a Molotov cocktail into the management office before crashing into a room in the factory which had caused a fire.

“The fire and rescue department has put out the fire and no one was injured. The factory suffered a loss of about RM1 million in the fire,” he said when contacted by Bernama here last night.

He said the suspect was killed after being hit by a lorry at Jalan Kuala Kangsar about an hour later.

“It was believed that the suspect was not happy with the factory management after his recent termination. He was suspended from work since September due to disciplinary problems,” he said. — Bernama