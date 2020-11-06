Kit Siang claims Najib’s appointment as head of BN backbenchers a ‘test’ to see if Malaysians now numb to 1MDB scandal

Opposition MP Lim Kit Siang today suggested that Barisan Nasional (BN) is testing the waters for the possibility of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s comeback as head of government after the global 1MDB financial scandal. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Opposition MP Lim Kit Siang today suggested that Barisan Nasional (BN) is testing the waters for the possibility of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s comeback as head of government after the global 1MDB financial scandal.

Lim said this can be seen by the appointment of Najib as the chairman of Barisan Nasional’s Backbenchers’ Club (BNBBC), effective November 1, despite the former prime minister’s conviction on corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust charges over RM42 million in funds belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

“Who appointed him? Why did MCA and MIC officials want Najib to be their leader and spokesman in Parliament? Najib’s appointment as Chairman of BNBBC may look innocent but there is more than the eyes can see,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.

Najib was found guilty by the High Court of all seven SRC Internal charges on July 28, and later sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million, but remains free and an active MP pending an appeal against the verdict.

Lim noted that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government — which includes lawmakers from BN — already has a chairman for its backbencher’s club, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

The DAP lawmaker questioned if BN’s selection of Najib to lead its separate backbenchers’ club is part of an ongoing plot for Umno to oust Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, or provide a platform for Najib to return to power.

“Are Malaysians to lose their moral compass again as during the Najib administration, forfeiting political legitimacy and credibility despite the ignominy of global kleptocracy because of the 1MDB financial scandal?” Lim asked.