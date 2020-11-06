Health Ministry: Three new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sabah, Selangor and Perak

The Ministry of Health has confirmed three new Covid-19 clusters which were detected in Sabah, Selangor and Perak. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The Health Ministry today confirmed three new Covid-19 clusters, with one each in Sabah, Selangor and Perak.

They are named as the Mampulut cluster in Sabah, the Fores cluster in Selangor and the Rengas cluster in Perak.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced the expiry of three Covid-19 clusters, namely the Bah Lada cluster in Perak, the Atap cluster in Sabah and the Bah Sahabat cluster in Terengganu.

The index patient for the Mampulut cluster in Sabah was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case after Covid-19 screenings were done on October 31.

“Subsequent close contact screenings were conducted and 27 more positive cases were identified,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

As of 12pm today, a total of 209 individuals have been screened under the Mampulut cluster, with 28 confirmed positive cases and 181 confirmed negative cases.

The origin of the Fores cluster in Selangor was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive patient from a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection case detected on October 17.

He said close contact screenings were done and 19 more positive cases were confirmed.

Up to 12pm today, 190 individuals have been screened under the Fores cluster, with 20 confirmed positive cases, 70 confirmed negative cases and 100 others waiting for their results.

The Rengas cluster in Perak originated from a Covid-19 positive case detected from Covid-19 screenings done on November 4.

Subsequent close contact screenings were conducted and seven more positive cases were identified.

As of 12pm today, 290 individuals have been screened under the Rengas cluster, with nine confirmed positive cases and 281 still waiting for results.