Covid-19: Chief secretary to the govt urges civil servants to give their best in new norms

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali delivers a speech in Kuala Terengganu October 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has urged all civil servants to work together in providing the best services in the new norms so as to restore the glory of the country for the wellbeing of the people.

Mohd Zuki in a statement today said he was also thankful for the several incentives for civil servants which he described as a recognition and appreciation by the government in the Budget 2021, which was announced today.

“Not only for the frontliners but all civil servants who have played an important role to break the Covid-19 chain and revive the economy which has been affected by the pandemic,” he said.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz when tabling the budget today announced the special financial assistance of RM600 each for civil servants Grade 56 and below, and RM300 for retired civil servants and non-pensionable veterans, which will be disbursed early next year.

Besides that, the government also announced a one-off payment of RM500 which will benefit 100,000 frontliners from the Health Ministry in appreciation of their contributions. — Bernama