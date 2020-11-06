CMCO expected to be extended as Sabah records highest number of daily cases

As Sabah hits 1,199 new cases today, the highest so far, Sabah government spokesman for Covid-19 Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that it made sense for the state to recommend an extension to the current CMCO to limit exposure and risk of further infection. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 6 ― The current conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Sabah which is due to end on November 9 is expected to be extended again following the continuously high number of Covid-19 cases.

As Sabah hits 1,199 new cases today, the highest so far, Sabah government spokesman for Covid-19 Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that it made sense for the state to recommend an extension to the current CMCO to limit exposure and risk of further infection.

“But subject to approval of relevant authorities, we hope some of the SOPs can be reviewed should the CMCO be extended in order to prevent further economic impact on these industries.

“Various sectors have appealed to us and perhaps there is a good reason for us to relook some SOPs to ensure that life can continue with some semblance of normalcy like before,” said Masidi.

Among the SOPs that are under review are restaurant dine-ins, hotel services, the capacity of buses, as well as non-contact sports and leisure physical activities.

He said the state will make its recommendation tomorrow when the National Security Council meets.

He said that although the NSC is the sole authority that makes the decision on what action is to be taken, they will take into consideration the state’s recommendation, including that of the state's health department.

“But if there is any relaxation on the CMCO, it will focus on business-related SOPs, this is due to boost the economic sector to recover. On the social aspect, any form of gathering is still prohibited unless it involves no close contact activities,” he said.

The current CMCO began on October 13 following a spike in cases all over the country with the most cases being in Sabah.

Sabah’s 1,199 cases today comes from Tawau with 467 new cases of which the majority of 372 is from the Tawau temporary detention cluster, Sandakan also recorded 389 new cases with the majority from the Sandakan prison cluster with 184.

Kota Kinabalu recorded 112 new cases, Lahad Datu 95, Tuaran 40, Penampang 31, Keningau 17, Papar 12, Putatan and Kudat with 11, Semporna and Kota Belud with four, Kota Marudu three and one each in Beaufort, Kuala Penyu and Telupid.

A new Mempulut cluster in Keningau is because of a burial ceremony gathering with 28 cases.

Despite the high number of cases, Masidi said that the state was not facing a lack of PPE.

“The state gets staggered supply purchased centrally and any potential shortage is continuously monitored. There is a special allocation of RM25 million from the Health Ministry to the State Health Department just for purchase of PPE,” he said.

“The current supply is estimated to last for 30-100 days depending on what sort of PPE. There is no shortage in Sabah at this time,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the upcoming Batu Sapi by-election, Masidi said he hoped the Election Commission (EC) had prepared adequate stringent SOPs to ensure minimal risk of infection this time around.

“The by-election is unavoidable as it is provided for in the Constitution. But we hope that the EC will have enhanced SOPs to ensure that we will not have a repeat of what happened after the state elections,” he said.

The Sabah state election has been reported to be the catalyst of the third wave of Covid-19 cases in the country.