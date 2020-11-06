Budget 2021: Putrajaya announces RM600 one-off aid for civil servants Grade 56 and below, RM300 for govt pensioners

The government has announced a one-off financial payment for those still in service and pensioners to be paid early 2021. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― In appreciation of the services and devotion of civil servants, the government has announced a one-off financial payment for those still in service and pensioners to be paid early 2021.

In his Budget 2021 speech, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said he was impressed by the commitment and steadfastness of the civil service in carrying out the given trust since being appointed as minister eight months earlier.

“Without knowing exhaustion, they have served beyond expectation and rose beyond the call of duty to protect the people, support businesses and strengthen the economy.

“As an appreciation of their efforts, the government is pleased to announce a Special Financial Assistance of RM600 for civil servants Grade 56 and below.

“For pensioners and non-pensioned veterans, a Special Financial Assistance of RM300 will be given,” he said in his speech.

