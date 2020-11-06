Budget 2021: Putrajaya allocates RM1.7b for subsidies, incentives for rural workers

A farmer works at a vegetable farm in Kapar November 3, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Farmers and fishermen will receive RM1.7 billion in subsidies, incentives, and other assistance under Budget 2021, Putrajaya announced today.

This includes RM570 million to subsidise rice price, RM960 million in rice planting subsidies and incentives. The Ministry of Finance said the allocation will benefit up to 300,000 small farmers.

For fishermen, the current living allowance will be raised to RM300 from RM200. More than 40,000 fishermen are expected to benefit from the RM140 million programme.

Putrajaya also allocated RM400 million to wipe off debt owed by Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) estate settlers, key constituents that form the power base of former ruling party Umno.

Many Felda settlers turned against the party in the last general election over a slew of botched projects, causing many to rack up debt.