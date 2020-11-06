Budget 2021: Putrajaya allocates RM1.2b to build affordable homes

People watching the Budget 2021 live streaming in Shah Alam November 6, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The Perikatan Nasional administration has allocated RM1.2 billion to build affordable housing for low income families under the Budget 2021.

Close to half of it will go into building 14,000 homes under the Public Housing Programme, and over RM300 million more for 3,000 units to be developed by the National Housing Development Company (SPNB).

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz told Parliament this evening that the government remains committed to provide housing, often a key election issue.

A total of RM125 million was allocated to upgrade and repair low and low-medium cost homes damaged by natural disasters, while another RM310 million is allocated for the civil servants housing programmes.

In addition, Tengku Zafrul also said that Putrajaya will work with select financial institutions to proide the Rent-to-Own Scheme.

The scheme which will go on until 2022 will involve 5,000 PR1MA flats, costing over RM1 billion for first home owners.