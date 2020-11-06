Budget 2021: No compromise when it comes to protecting the people, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin the government had drawn up a Budget based on the principle of protecting the people and businesses and helping them to rebound and secure a more resilient and sustainable future. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The government will not compromise on the matter of ensuring that the people are protected, and this is evident from the record allocations provided in Budget 2021 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the government had drawn up a Budget based on the principle of protecting the people and businesses and helping them to rebound and secure a more resilient and sustainable future.

Muhyiddin said various measures have been taken not only to ensure the security and well-being of the people now but also to help them build a more solid future.

“Budget 2021 totalling RM322.5 billion, which was just tabled in Parliament today, is a manifestation of the Prihatin Rakyat concept that is strongly advocated by the Perikatan Nasional government.

“Although the country is in a difficult and challenging situation, the people’s welfare will never be neglected... this is the determination of the government for the Covid-19 pandemic to be effectively tackled, to fulfil the objective of ensuring the people’s well-being, business continuity and economic resilience,” he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin said the Budget also reflected the aspirations and needs of the people and businesses, as it was formulated based on more than 6,000 responses gathered through various platforms and engagement sessions.

Apart from this, he said, the government is also committed to giving opportunities and maintaining jobs to ensure the people’s well-being, adding that direct aid under the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) is expected to benefit 8.1 million people with an allocation of RM6.5 billion.

Muhyiddin said the government was aware that the people were most worried about their health and how to maintain their sources of income to support themselves and their families.

“Budget 2021 will also keep up the momentum gained after the implementation of four stimulus packages previously totalling RM305 billion under Prihatin, Prihatin PKS+, Penjana and Kita Prihatin,” he said.

He said that under Budget 2021, various forms of assistance, subsidy and incentive worth a total of RM28 billion had been provided by the government, especially to tackle cost of living problems and protect the welfare of vulnerable groups. ― Bernama