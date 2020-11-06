Budget 2021: Govt allocates RM90m allocated for pneumococcal immunisation programme

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz when winding-up debate for the Ministry of Finance on the Bill at the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur, August 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The government has allocated RM90 million for a pneumococcal immunisation programme to benefit 500,000 children, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said a total of RM25 million is allocated for a home peritoneal dialysis treatment programme to improve the treatment quality of kidney patients as well as to reduce the waiting time and congestion at hospitals.

“A sum of RM6 million is also allocated for the procurement of biologic drugs for various rheumatic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis,” he said when tabling Budget 2021 at Dewan Rakyat today.

In this regard, Tengku Zafrul said the government is also allocating RM24 million to boost the Mental Health-Substance Abuse-Violence and injury Prevention programme.

He explained that the allocation was provided after taking consideration 35,000 calls received by the Health Ministry (MOH) Psychosocial Helpline on the problems of emotional stress, anxiety and depression.

In another development, Tengku Zafrul said to further improve mySalam programme, the government would be expanding the coverage on medical device cost such as stent for heart or prosthesis.

He said this was following mySalam having paid claims for hospitalisation and critical illnesses amounting to RM64 million to 56,000 patients apart from 19,000 individuals who received compensation totalling RM11 million as at October 31.

Apart from that, the government is proposing to expand social protection to the B40 through Tenang Protection Vouchers with each recipient given voucher worth RM50 as financial aid to buy Tenang Protection products including life takaful and personal accident.

“The government is also extending the stamp duty exemption period for all Tenang Protection products with annual contribution exceeding RM100 for five years more until assessment year 2025,” he said.

He said a sum of RM10 million has also been allocated for cervical cancer screening programme and mammogram test subsidy incentive for women with high-risk of contracting breast cancer. — Bernama