Azmin thanks govt for RM1.2b Miti allocation, vows to attract high-quality, high-value investments

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today thanked the government for the RM1.206 billion allocation for the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), adding that this would be used to attract high-quality and high-value investments into the nation.

In a press conference in Parliament after Budget 2021 was tabled, Azmin said that the Budget is a continuity of the previous stimulus packages launched by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government for the people, namely the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin).

“Miti together with the agencies under this ministry, will continue our programmes based on the allocations approved. We want to attract quality investment and high value ones to Malaysia.

“We all know that the Covid-19 pandemic is something we are still fighting. It has not yet fully ended, but we also take note that the effect from this Covid-19 pandemic is too huge, whereby the people at large are affected, regardless of small businesses or industries,” he said.

Azmin added that the United States-China trade war has also presented a wide opportunity to Malaysia to play a competitive role to attract investors.

He said that the nation also needs a skilled workforce to be able to cater and handle the incoming investments, and the government had also allocated funds for skills development, with this in mind.

“And in the tabling of the Budget earlier, several initiatives were announced to increase skills training among the workforce in the country, especially the youths, as we want a workforce that will be ready to take the high quality and high value investments, as the ones that are needed for this is a skilled workforce, to fulfill the needs of the industry. Especially those dealing with technology,” he added.

Azmin said that his ministry will continue its efforts to promote Malaysia as a high-value new industrial hub, including the halal industry, aerospace, creative content and design engineering, and reduce business bureaucracies.

“This is because while the investors want to see what are the incentives offered, they also want to see what is the value proposition which would be offered by the government, especially reducing business bureaucracies and giving approvals within a reasonable time period for them to invest in Malaysia,” he added.

