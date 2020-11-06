Amid Covid-19, Putrajaya announces more allowances, free accident coverage for frontliners in Budget 2021

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced several new initiatives meant for frontliners facing Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Several new initiatives meant for frontliners facing Covid-19 were announced by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz which among them include increased allowances and one-off payments.

When reading out his Budget 2021 speech, Tengku Zafrul announced an increase in allowances for auxiliary firemen from RM6 to RM8 an hour that comes into effect next year, benefiting more than 1,900 volunteers.

He also announced a free Self Accidental Protection Scheme worth up to RM100,000 to each new loanee of the Public Sector Housing Financing Board for the years 2021 and 2022.

“Additionally, as a sign of appreciation to the sacrifices and devotion of police retirees who received the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara, the government has agreed to implement a one-off payment of RM500 to 40,000 recipients,” he said.

