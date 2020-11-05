Works minister says 15 Sabah Pan Borneo Highway work packages costing RM10.12b to continue

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the cost would be fully funded by the federal government using development expenditure. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The federal government is committed to continuing the implementation of 15 work packages of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah, costing RM10.12 billion, following the termination of the previous project delivery partner (PDP) agreement.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the cost would be fully funded by the federal government using development expenditure.

“To ensure more efficient implementation, the governance for project implementation will continue as decided by the federal government via a Cabinet meeting.

“The federal government has also decided that the Ministry of Works as the project owner and the Sabah Public Works Department as the superintending officer (SO) to ensure smooth implementation of the project in terms of operations,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) regarding whether the federal government intends to delegate power to the Sabah Industrial Development Ministry to manage the implementation of the highway project in the state.

Fadillah said to ensure continuity of the project, an ongoing follow-up action is also being implemented to improve the method which has been decided previously. — Bernama