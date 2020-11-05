Uggah: Restaurants allowed 50pc capacity in Kuching in effort to reduce Covid-19 risks

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas says food operators in Kuching district are allowed to seat up to 50 per cent customer capacity at their premises beginning tomorrow. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Nov 5 ― Food operators in Kuching district are allowed to seat up to 50 per cent customer capacity at their premises beginning tomorrow in an effort to reduce Covid-19 infection risks.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the order was one of the decisions the committee made during its meeting today.

“For social and official gatherings involving the public, a maximum of 200 people are allowed, depending on the size of the available space and social distancing. Organisers must ensure that hand sanitisers are available, social distancing is practised and face masks are made compulsory,” he said.

Speaking during the daily Covid-19 media conferences, he said that enforcement officers will take stern action if any organiser does not follow the necessary standard operating procedures.

A total of six new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state today, bringing the total since March to 942. ― Bernama