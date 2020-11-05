Top Glove says recorded 17 Covid-positive cases among employees since January

A worker inspects newly made gloves at Top Glove factory in Klang March 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Top Glove Corporation Bhd has confirmed that 17 cases among its employees, representing less than 0.1 per cent of the group’s total workforce of 21,000 people, tested positive for Covid-19 since January 2020.

In a statement, the world’s largest manufacturer of gloves said the affected employees were asymptomatic and most of them did not have a fever.

They were isolated following a swab test taken on Monday, and have since been admitted to a hospital for treatment after their results came back positive.

Deep cleaning and thorough sanitisation of the affected factory, living quarters and company vehicles have been carried out in accordance with guidelines from the Health Ministry, it said.

In tandem, contact tracing is underway and employees in close contact with the affected employees have been tested and put on home quarantine pending results.

“There is no impact on the operations of Top Glove. We wish to reiterate that the safety and well-being of our employees and external partners are of utmost importance to us, and that we have implemented various standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help curb the spread of this virus,” it said.

For further information on the group’s Covid-19 preventive measures, visit its website at https://www.topglove.com/ covid-19-preventive-measures/. — Bernama