Takiyuddin: Putrajaya spent RM130m on recent Sabah polls

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― A total of RM130 million was spent on holding the Sabah State Election recently, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said it comprised the purchase and rental of election equipment, information technology devices and systems requirements, logistics, staff allowances and other related needs.

“The expenditure also covered the equipment required in accordance with the Covid-19 prevention guidelines,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today, in response to a question from Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) on the cost of the recent Sabah polls.

To Lim’s supplementary question on the government and Election Commission’s preparedness if an election were to be held soon, Takiyuddin said the election body had come up with the COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines for the Implementation of Elections, covering the General Election and by-election.

He said the guidelines were drawn up in accordance with the movement control order (MCO) under Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988), which was enforced by the government in the previous elections such as the Chini and Slim by-elections, and Sabah State Election.

Among the Covid-19 preventive measures implemented were cleaning and disinfection work at all premises identified for use for the elections, attendance control, physical distancing and body temperature screening. ― Bernama