Speaker: Media not blocked by Parliament

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has defended the decision to allow only selected media agencies in Parliament throughout the current session.

He said the decision was made as there were too many media personnel present at one time in the building’s media room.

“I myself went down there the last session, and I was told that there are 137 media personnel present at one time.

“So when there is a press conference, the media room will be crowded. It is impossible to observe physical distancing,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to PKR Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar who questioned if there was bias in the decision to limit only 15 media agencies throughout the Parliament session and in particular for the Budget 2021 tabling tomorrow.

“People say that we blocked (the media) but we didn’t.

“If we did, we won’t even allow any media agencies at all,” he added.

He further clarified that, based on the number of media personnel, Parliament’s chief administrator had decided to allow 60 and they chose RTM and Bernama as they are official news agencies.

The rest, Azhar said, were chosen based on discretion.

“I think everyone has to sacrifice, like the Sabah MPs, they had to undergo quarantine for 14 days and didn’t go back to their constituencies.

“We all have to sacrifice. So the media have to sacrifice a bit also,” he said.

Weeks before Parliament reconvened, its administrators ruled that only 15 media organisations would be allowed to cover the Dewan Rakyat sitting which began on Monday.

The stated reason was to curb the spread of Covid-19 and fulfil standard operating procedures set by the authorities.

Only approved media organisations are allowed with only one reporter and either one photographer or videographer.

These media personnel were also required to undergo RT-PCR swab tests on October 30 and present the test results on November 2.