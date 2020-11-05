Seremban police urge public to lodge report on loss of family members to floods

Seremban district police chief, ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said this as the true identity of the victim in his 20s who was swept away by the current in the flood incident in Taman Happy, Rasah early yesterday morning had yet to be identified. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri SEREMBAN, Nov 5 — Police have asked the public who lost family members in the flash flood in this district, yesterday to lodge a report at the nearest police station.

“So far, no reports on loss of family members have been made. However, we do not take this matter lightly other than ensuring that the search and rescue (SAR) operations continue.

“Usually, if someone is missing during a flood, the body will appear after three days or it could have been stuck somewhere,” he told reporters after inspecting a roadblock, here, today.

So far, there has been no positive development on the SAR operations conducted around Sungai Linggi and Kuala Sawah up to Pengkalan Kempas since 9.30am today using two K9 tracker dogs.

The search continues until tomorrow. However, if nothing is found, the operations may temporarily stop. — Bernama