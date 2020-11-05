Sarawak shortens state assembly sitting by five days due to Covid-19 spike

Sarawak State Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar says the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases led to the shortening of the sittings, November 5, 2020. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 5 ― The Sarawak State Assembly's sittings, scheduled to be held from November 9 to 18, will be shortened to end at November 13 instead due to the sharp spike of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar said he has received a notification from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today on the shortening of the number of days of the sittings.

“The sharp increase in Covid-19 cases continues spiralling and showing no signs of abating thereby compelling the State Assembly to reduce the days of sittings to just five days,” he told reporters.

He added the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had stated categorically that a long parliamentary session poses higher risk of Covid-19 infection.

He said in tandem with the advice the chief minister has judiciously abided by this guideline in the interest of Sarawak as a whole and to the health of the state assemblymen, the state ministers, government officials and those involved in the sittings of the state assembly.

He said the state assembly will take measures and steps to minimise the risk of the pandemic.

He added every state assemblymen, state ministers, government officials and the Speaker who enter the chambers must take swab tests on November 6 and 7.

“The state assembly building will be disinfected and sanitised on November 8 a day before the sitting and on November 14 after the sitting.

“In the chambers, the rule of physical and social distancing will be strictly observed and at all time maintaining protocol in the seating arrangement,” he said.

Awang Asfia said there will be transparent barriers among and in between the state assemblymen.

“Although the date of the meeting is shortened, the state assembly fully complies with the Standing Orders to ascertain that the order of the day is strictly complied with,” he said.

He added the chief minister will table the State Budget on November 9 and the debate on the Budget will be on November 11 and 12.

However, he said only the chief minister will give his ministerial replies on November 13, covering all the ministries.

He said the state ministers will not give their replies.

The Speaker said the sittings will start from 9am to 6pm.