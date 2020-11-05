Reintroduction of MCO, road damage complaints to be discussed in Parliament today

A motorist rides past a giant LED screen urging the public to cooperate in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, at Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The reimplementation of the movement control order (MCO), road damage and the impact of the MCO on price of goods in the market are among issues that will be discussed in Parliament today which is into its fourth day of sitting.

According to the Order Paper of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, these matters will be the focus of Members of Parliament when the questions are raised during the Ministers’ Question Time Session.

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) will be asking the prime minister as to why the government has not implemented an MCO, given the increase in Covid-19 cases, seen to be quite critical and uncontrolled, especially in Sabah and several areas in the Peninsula which have been classified as red zones.

Next, Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) wants the domestic trade and consumer affairs minister to state the impact of Covid-19, the implementation of the MCO, enhanced MCO and recovery MCO on retail price of goods in the market.

There will also be a question from Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) to the senior works minister on steps to be taken by the ministry in handling complaints regarding road damage and the quality of road repairs by contractors which may have resulted in damage to properties and loss of lives.

In the oral question and answer session, issues related to amendment of Article 145 of the Federal Constitution and the impact of boycott on the country's palm oil products, are expected to be the topic of discussion where several questions will be raised.

Khalid Abd Samad (PH-Shah Alam) will question the prime minister whether the government has plans to separate the powers and functions of public prosecutors from the Attorney General's Chambers to ensure a more transparent prosecutors’ power.

There will also be a question from Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) to the plantation industries and commodities minister on the extent to which the United States' boycott of palm oil products produced by Felda Global Ventures (FGV) will affect Malaysian palm oil product exports this year.

Focus is also on the tabling of the second reading of the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020,the Factories and Machinery (Repeal) Bill 2020 , the Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020 and the Independent Police Conduct Commission Bill 2020.

The Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will be for 27 days with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz scheduled to table the 2021 Budget this Friday.

In this session, all MPs had been advised to limit their movements while inside or outside the Parliament building throughout the sitting to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure that the session can be held safely. — Bernama