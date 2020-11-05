Putrajaya announces EMCO for two areas in Tawau, Sandakan; CMCO in three ‘mukim’ in Parit Buntar, Dungun, PD

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakobs ays the EMCO or CMCO will be implemented in previously unaffected areas, due to the emergence of Covid-19 positive cases there. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — The National Security Council has announced today two new areas to come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow: the Taman Wira Prison in Sandakan, Sabah and the temporary detention centre in Tawau, Sabah.

In addition, three new “mukim” or sub-districts are will also come under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting November 7: Parit Buntar in Perak, Rasau in Dungun, Terengganu, and Jimah in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also said at the same time the EMCO in several other localities in those states will be allowed to run its course due to the declining number of infections.

“Similarly per the Health Ministry's advice, the EMCO or CMCO will be implemented in previously unaffected areas, due to the emergence of Covid-19 positive cases there,” he said during his daily press conference.

Meanwhile, the current EMCO in Anjung Teduh, Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu, Sabah, has been extended from November 7 until November 20.

Ismail said the extension or implementation of the EMCO or CMCO in these areas is due to the increasing number of positive cases, which is a cause of concern for the Health Ministry.

The areas in which the EMCO will be allowed to run its course includes Pokok Sena prison in Kedah, as well as localities in Semporna and Kunak, in Sabah.

“For Pokok Sena, as of yesterday (November 4) the ministry has conducted 2,141 tests with 376 positive cases recorded. Of the 376, 324 have since fully recovered while the remaining 52 are still being treated.

“Since the ministry's screenings on prison staff and their quarters have not detected any positive cases in the past week, they have advised the EMCO be allowed to conclude on Saturday (November 7) as scheduled,” Ismail said.

For Semporna and Kunak, the minister said as of Tuesday (November 3) 2,533 screenings have been conducted on the residents in those localities, with the ministry confirming the active cases in both areas are declining and under control.

“As such the NSC has agreed to allow the EMCO in Semporna and Kunak's localities to conclude by tomorrow (November 6) as scheduled.

“However these localities are still bound to the CMCO currently in effect across all of Sabah,” he said.