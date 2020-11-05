Pejuang objects to Dewan Rakyat's decision to allow only 80 MPs, suggests virtual sessions

Four independent Pejuang MPs said in a joint statement today that virtual sessions would ensure the sittings were run smoothly without hindering the MPs from debating. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has objected to the Dewan Rakyat's decision to allow only 80 MPs to attend per sitting following the spread of Covid-19 as it believes this could be done via virtual session.

The four independent MPs of the party, which has yet to be registered, said in a joint statement today that virtual sessions would ensure the sittings were run smoothly without hindering the MPs from debating.

“The excuse that this is to prevent the spread of the virus is baseless. In fact, this is not the first time the Dewan Rakyat is convening during the pandemic.

“Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been implemented, such as translucent barriers and seats placed in accordance with physical distancing, for previous sittings,” the statement added.

It was reported that Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun had said the decision, effective from November 9 to December 15, was agreed upon by the 10 party chief whips after taking into consideration the advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN). ― Bernama