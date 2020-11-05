Minister: Cucumbers, long beans among 20 items under Deepavali price control scheme

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said cucumbers and long beans were two new food items placed on the price control list for Deepavali this year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has listed cucumbers and long beans in the list of 20 items under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) in conjunction with Deepavali which will be celebrated on November 14.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said cucumbers and long beans were two new food items placed on the price control list for Deepavali this year.

“These items have been included after receiving feedback from the Indian community and the trend study conducted by the ministry on goods that are in high demand during the Deepavali festival,” he said at a virtual press conference on the Companies Commission of Malaysia’s Facebook page here today.

He said the price control would be effective from November 9 to 17, which is five days before the festival day, on Deepavali day and three days after the celebration.

Twenty items under SHMMP are live chickens; standard chicken; super chicken; local goat with bones; imported mutton and lamb with bones; grade A chicken eggs; grade B chicken eggs; grade C chicken eggs; tomatoes; imported round cabbage; okra; cucumber; long beans; dried chilli; coconuts; grated coconut; small red onions; imported large red onions; imported potatoes and dhal (pulses).

Nanta said the pricing of goods for the states was made according to the current market price and taking into account the price change, especially for imported goods affected by prices in the country of origin and changes in currency exchange rates.

“Action will be taken against traders who fail to comply with the regulations under this scheme.

“Legal action will be taken against errant traders under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said.

In an effort to protect consumers, he said, the ministry has also increased the presence of enforcement officers in selected places frequented by people. ― Bernama