Mentri Besar Sulaiman Md Ali hints on inclusive Budget for Melaka

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the Budget would focus on the rakyat with specific strategies and thrusts, following the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the people and the economy. — Picture via Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, Nov 5 ― Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali has hinted that the Melaka Budget 2021 which will be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly next Monday, will be an inclusive one without leaving any group behind.

He said the Budget would focus on the rakyat with specific strategies and thrusts, following the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the people and the economy.

“Therefore, for the state government, we are trying our best to formulate a budget that is really inclusive without leaving any group behind,” he said in an interview with Melaka.fm here, today.

Sulaiman said, however, the state government would not offer anything beyond its capacity, and that all plans or allocations to be channelled to target groups had taken into account the state’s financial capabilities and revenue.

“Melaka is unlike other states which have many natural resources. We are a small state with not many resources which could help us to generate income and our economy mostly depends on tourism and manufacturing sectors.

“But the spread of Covid-19 has greatly impacted Melaka’s tourism sector. However, as I mentioned earlier, as a caring government, we listened to the people and we are trying to formulate a budget that can benefit all segments of the society,” he said.

The Third Meeting of the Third Term of Melaka’s 14th State Legislative Assembly will be held for three days from next Monday to Wednesday, and the budget is scheduled to be tabled on the first day of the sitting. ― Bernama