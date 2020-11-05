Labuan airport on high alert following more Covid-19 cases

A Health Department Personnel setting up the Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) High Definition Thermal Camera for temperature screening at the arrival hall in Labuan Airport August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Nov 5 ― Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) Labuan has heightened preventive measures at its premises following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases detected through its arrival hall.

The measures include vigilant cleaning and sanitising of all its facilities at the buildings for the safety of passengers.

Labuan Airport manager, Amat Madin said the airport had switched to high-alert mode, and every passenger and crew member from and to Labuan would be screened using thermal scanners.

“The airports being gateways and first entry points into the country are considered places at risk with the assistance of the Labuan Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Labuan Airport cleaning contractor, we managed to sanitise the handrails, escalators, trolleys, floors and walls, and the baggage carousel.

“In support of the Ministry of Health (MOH), we have placed thermal scanners at the airport’s entry and exit points for body temperature screening for all arriving and departing passengers,” he added.

Amat said in maintaining hygiene at Labuan Airport, the appointed contractor’s general workers were working in shifts round the clock to continuously sanitise the airport’s common facilities such as lifts, counter tops, trolleys, doorknobs and handrails. ― Bernama