Johor Customs seize contraband cigarettes concealed in modified doors

Johor Customs Department director Sazali Mohamad (second from right) with the contraband cigarettes that were found hidden inside a modified door. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 5 — The Johor Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes of various brands, estimated to be worth RM135,600, including tax, hidden in modified doors that were to be sent out by a delivery company in Kempas Lama here.

Johor Customs Department director Sazali Mohamad said officers found 620 cartons of the contraband cigarettes hidden in 10 modified doors after an inspection on October 21 at 4.30pm.

“In each door, there were 62 cartons of white cigarettes neatly arranged to be sent to neighboring countries. The total number of white cigarettes seized is equivalent to 124,000 sticks.

“This is the latest modus operandi by the smugglers and the first case of its kind using such a method,” said Sazali during a media conference held at the department’s state headquarters at Menara Kastam Johor here today.

Sazali said the raid was initiated after intelligence was received, revealing that the doors were laden with contraband cigarettes.

He added that the estimated value of the contraband cigarettes is RM49,600 and the total duties and tax involved is estimated to be RM86,000.

“So far, no arrests have been made and the Customs Department are tracking and investigating those responsible for sending the contraband cigarettes via the doors,” said Sazali.

In a separate case, Sazali said the department’s enforcement team confiscated white cigarettes and kretek cigarettes of various brands after a raid at a premises in Taman Ekoperniagaan 2, Senai Airport City in Senai, near here at 8pm yesterday.

He said the contraband cigarettes were hidden in an orange barrel in a one-tonne lorry at the scene.

“The total number of cigarettes seized was 150 cartons which is equivalent to 856,000 cigarettes sticks that is estimated to be worth RM153,120 while its unpaid duties and tax is estimated to be at RM580,272,” he said.

Sazali said no arrests were made as no occupants were present during the raid on the premises.

“Both cases are being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 which provides for a minimum fine of RM100,000 and a maximum of not more than RM500,000.

“This includes imprisonment for a period of six months and not exceeding five years or both,” he said.