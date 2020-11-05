In Johor, Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin briefs Sultan Ibrahim on security issues,Covid-19 situation

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (far right) and Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin (far left) during the meeting and briefing at the Istana Flintstones in Mersing today. — Picture via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page

JOHOR BARU, Nov 5 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar received a private briefing from Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin today on the country’s security issues and Covid-19 situation at Istana Flintstones in Mersing today.

News of the meeting and briefing was uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

“At a meeting with His Majesty Tuanku Sultan, Datuk Seri Hamzah also gave a briefing on security issues at home and abroad.

“Datuk Seri Hamzah also gave a briefing on security issues in Johor, including the latest developments in the Covid-19 situation in the state,” the post said.

Home Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud also attended the meeting.

Johor is scheduled to have a full border reopening with Singapore soon but the Johor Baru district has become a Covid-19 red zone after recording a spike in new cases.

On Saturday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad insisted this development would not affect related discussions between Malaysia and Singapore.

There were 1,009 new Covid-19 cases reported today, making it the third day in a row that the country has registered new cases numbering in the four-digit range.

Total infections nationwide were now 36,434.