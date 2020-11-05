Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

In Johor, Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin briefs Sultan Ibrahim on security issues,Covid-19 situation

Thursday, 05 Nov 2020 08:00 PM MYT

BY BEN TAN

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (far right) and Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin (far left) during the meeting and briefing at the Istana Flintstones in Mersing today. — Picture via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page
Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (far right) and Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin (far left) during the meeting and briefing at the Istana Flintstones in Mersing today. — Picture via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page

JOHOR BARU, Nov 5 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar received a private briefing from Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin today on the country’s security issues and Covid-19 situation at Istana Flintstones in Mersing today.

News of the meeting and briefing was uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

“At a meeting with His Majesty Tuanku Sultan, Datuk Seri Hamzah also gave a briefing on security issues at home and abroad.

“Datuk Seri Hamzah also gave a briefing on security issues in Johor, including the latest developments in the Covid-19 situation in the state,” the post said.

Home Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud also attended the meeting.

Johor is scheduled to have a full border reopening with Singapore soon but the Johor Baru district has become a Covid-19 red zone after recording a spike in new cases.

On Saturday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad insisted this development would not affect related discussions between Malaysia and Singapore.

There were 1,009 new Covid-19 cases reported today, making it the third day in a row that the country has registered new cases numbering in the four-digit range.

Total infections nationwide were now 36,434.

Related Articles

In Malaysia