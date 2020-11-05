FT minister: Kampung Baru Development Act currently being finalised

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa says the Kampung Baru Development Act, which will replace the Malay Agricultural Settlement (MAS) Act is currently being finalised. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― In efforts to strengthen the identity and value of Kampung Baru, the new law, the Kampung Baru Development Act, which will replace the Malay Agricultural Settlement (MAS) Act is currently being finalised, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said that the new law (the Kampung Baru Development Act), was necessary as the MAS Act was no longer relevant since the establishment of the Federal Territories.

“As there is a space vacated by the MAS Act that needs to be filled, so the ministry has agreed to create this new law,” he said to reporters after handing over basic food aid to 40 taxi drivers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic around Kuala Lumpur, organised by Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan here, today.

“In this new law, there are some provisions that will increase the value of land in Kampung Baru, while ensuring that the Malays remain as the owners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said that in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, there are almost 2,000 locations around the capital where business was previously prohibited, that have now opened to those who lost their jobs to run business through the ‘Usahawan Muda Kota’ programme.

“We take a flexible approach and view it as an emergency period, especially during the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), and particularly for those who suddenly lose their livelihood.

“They can come to us and we will issue a temporary licence for them to do business,” he said.

At the same time, he said that those affected could also suggest a location to the ministry and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for consideration.

“Provided that the location chosen does not disturb the peace of the public, is not an already congested area and also needs to ensure the cleanliness of the area is maintained,” he said. ― Bernama