Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Dewan Rakyat will end early at 2pm this session from November 9 to December 15 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic in the country, Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon announced today.

He said the decision was made following yesterday’s meeting with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and party whips.

“This decision was made based on recommendations by the National Security Council and Health Ministry,” Rashid said before Question Time.

MORE TO COME